TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 6/11 - Two Titles On The Line, Six Woman Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on June 11, 2026, coming to you from the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado!

Mike Santana will be putting the TNA World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Steve Maclin on the May 21 edition of "Thursday Night Impact" as he defends against Eric Young. With Young having previously won a Number One Contenders Battle Royal on the May 14 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" to secure a future shot at Santana's TNA World Championship, the two men came face-to-face with one another in the ring during last Thursday's edition of the show in a verbal confrontation that ended in Young low blowing Santana and connecting with a piledriver on him.

Another title is set to be defended tonight, as KC Navarro will be challenging Order 4 leader Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Championship. Ali's most recent defense of the TNA International Championship on TNA programming came on May 21 when he retained against WWE ID Prospect Chazz "Starboy" Hall, while Navarro's most recent match on "Thursday Night Impact" happened on May 14 when he came up short to former First Class stablemate AJ Francis in a Sactown Street Fight.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance will be joining forces with their Elegance Brand stablemate Ash By Elegance to take on Mara Sadè, Rosemary, and Allie. Tensions between the six women have been on the rise over the course of the last several weeks, with The Elegance Brand vowing to seek their retribution on Sadè, Rosemary, and Allie for trapping them in the Undead Realm and continuing to haunt them since.

Another member of The Elegance Brand will also be in action tonight, as Mr. Elegance goes one-on-one with Elijah. Mr. Elegance emerged victorious against reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee in a non-title intergender match last Thursday thanks to some help from Lee's former best friend and next challenger Xia Brookside. Elsewhere that same night, Elijah encountered the aforementioned Francis that same night when the latter informed the former that he owned the intellectual property of the Elijah name and his entire music catalogue.

The System's Eddie Edwards and reigning X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander will be squaring off against Leon Slater and Fabian Aichner in tag team action. Moments after Eddie defeated BDE in a singles match last Thursday, The System blindsided BDE with an attack until Aichner came to his aid. While The System momentarily gained the upper hand on both men, Slater helped out both men when he came to their aid and helped them send The System out of the ring.

Additionally, The Righteous will be making an appearance on tonight's show after emerging victorious against "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero in a Wicked Gardens Match last Thursday.