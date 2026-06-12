WWE's Paul Heyman Praises NBA 'Creative Team And Writers' After Wild Finals Game 4

The ending to game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night was one for the history books, with the New York Knicks coming back from a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106. Amazingly, this is the second time in the series that New York won by one point, having defeated the Spurs 105-104 in game 2, and following the theatrics on Wednesday, WWE's Paul Heyman jokingly gave credit to the NBA's creative team for writing the perfect story for his Knicks.

"I think it's time we all recognize the NBA has a great creative team and writers. Wow. What a story! Texas heels rout hometown heroes in the 1st half at the World's Most Famous Arena (@TheGarden ), only for the babyfaces to perform the greatest comeback EVER! My compliments!"

It's no secret that Heyman is a lifelong massive Knicks fan, with the WWE Manager largely being vocal about his fandom for the New York-based team on social media, but also in recent interviews with ESPN. However, the Knicks haven't just had help from NBA's creative team as Heyman suggests, with WWE star Danhausen famously uncursing New York during the first round after early playoff struggles. Immediately afterwards, the Knicks went on a historic 13-game winning streak, having swept both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers before getting to the finals.

The Knicks are now one win away from claiming the Larry O'Brien Trophy after going up 3-1 in the series, but the Spurs will have the opportunity to turn things around on home court this Saturday.