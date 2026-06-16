WWE's The Rock Opens Up About Recent Cancer Scare

In pro wrestling, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a larger-than-life character, and at the height of the Attitude Era, he was one of the biggest names in WWE. Over in Hollywood, Johnson managed to again craft a larger-than-life persona through various films, but at the end of the day, the man behind both personas also has to face his mortality like everyone else.

During a recent interview with "Esquire," Johnson became vulnerable as he revealed discovering a lump on one of his testicles not too long ago. "I didn't even tell [my wife] Lauren," he admitted. "I didn't want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about."

"By the way: I'm fine," Johnson added. "But I didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful." He then recounted calling his doctor two days after first discovering the lump, getting himself looked at the next Monday morning. According to the doctor, Johnson developed a epididymitis – inflammation of a tube at the back of the testicle that stores sperm – but the reality of cancer wasn't completely thrown out just yet.

Johnson then revealed that he could only get a deeper examination after the all-day "Jumanji: Open World" event, meaning he had to go through the entire day not knowing whether he'd face a cancer diagnosis the very next day. "I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches," he recalled. "But! I'm okay."

Alongside the upcoming "Jumanji: Open World," Johnson is also prepping for the release of the live action "Moana" film, which is slated to come out this year as well.