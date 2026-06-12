WWE SmackDown Results 6/12 - Paige & Brie Bella Face Fatal Influence, GUNTHER Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 12, 2026, coming to you from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!

With GUNTHER having previously unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in controversial fashion at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31, he employed his legal team to secure him another rematch during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown" and told "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis that he had a condition he wouldn't reveal. Tonight, he will be revealing the condition that he has for his Undisputed WWE Championship rematch.

Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella will be going head-to-head with Fatal Influence members Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley in non-title action. Reid, Henley, and their stablemate Jacy Jayne encountered Paige and Brie backstage in the middle of an attack last Friday and launched an attack on them, with Jayne having lost a First Round Fatal Four-Way Match for the 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament to Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day earlier that same night.

Speaking of the 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament, Jade Cargill, Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, and Charlotte Flair will be squaring off against one another in a First Round Fatal Four-Way Match. Meanwhile, Royce Keys, Finn Balor, Jey Uso, and LA Knight will be colliding against one another in a First Round Fatal Four-Way Match for the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament. The winner of tonight's Fatal Four-Way First Round King of the Ring Tournament match will face Je'Von Evans in the semifinals, with former NXT Champion Oba Femi taking on AAA Mega Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio on the other side of the bracket in the semifinals. IYO SKY and the aforementioned Rodriguez will also be squaring off against one another in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, while the winner of tonight's match will be going head-to-head with Women's World Champion and fellow Judgment Day Liv Morgan on the other side of the bracket.