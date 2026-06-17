Former WWE CFO George Barrios On Vince McMahon: 'He's Just A Quiet, Introverted Guy'

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There are many adjectives out there that could perfectly capture the business-like personality that WWE's former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon had. Some that come to mind include brilliant, a self-made man, and boisterous. Regarding the last word, former WWE CFO and Co-President George Barrios never saw that side of McMahon that other co-workers and the fans witnessed. Rather, he encountered the opposite.

"I met Vince, and I had my own perception that he was a loud, extroverted guy with strong opinions. In the 12 years I was with him, I saw it that very first day, a very quiet guy, more stoic, introverted," he revealed in his interview with "The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast. "Very different than me. The hardest part of working with Vince, and it's not what people expect, is the communication. He's just a quiet, introverted guy."

Hired in 2008, Barrios served as both a CFO and co-president to the WWE. He exited the company in January of 2020, but returned as a TKO board member two years later in December of 2022. He recently published a memoir that captured his time in WWE, and how he helped transform the Stamford-based promotion into the global icon that it is today. His book, "Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: How a Cuban Kid from Queens Transformed WWE" is available now.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.