WWE Raw Results 6/15 - King & Queen Of The Ring Semifinals Begin, Roman Reigns Appears
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 15, 2026, coming to you live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland!
The King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring semifinals will both be kicking off tonight, as "The Ruler" Oba Femi goes head-to-head with AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio while Dominik's Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez collides with IYO SKY in their respective tournaments. Femi emerged victorious against Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and Intercontinental Champion Penta in a Fatal Four-Way First Round Match, and Dominik defeated Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, and United States Champion Trick Williams in another Fatal Four-Way First Round Match to secure their spots in their match tonight. Similarly, SKY scored a win against fellow Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, and Giulia while Rodriguez defeated Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence, Kiana James, and Bayley.
World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to "Raw with something on his mind to share. Although Reigns has been largely absent over the past couple of weeks, tensions between MFT and himself, his allies Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu have been on the rise over the last couple of weeks on "WWE SmackDown".
Chad Gable will be in action as he squares off against Rusev. With Rusev and his ally Ethan Page having had their sights set on the aforementioned Penta's Intercontinental Championship over the last several weeks, Gable has been making amends with several Luchadors on the "Raw" roster for the time he spent under the mask of OG El Grande Americano.
Additionally, the aforementioned Flair will be going head-to-head with the aforementioned Perez.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the Fatal Four-Way First Round Match from last Friday's episode of "SmackDown".
We then see Roman Reigns and The Usos pull up to the CFG Bank Arena. They encounter Jacob Fatu backstage, and the four men make their way to the ring as Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves greet audiences at home.
We Hear From Roman Reigns
Reigns tells Baltimore to acknowledge him, then says life is good and there's a lot to be grateful for with Jey Uso advancing to the semifinals of the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament. He says Jey will become the 2026 King of the Ring and demands that Baltimore acknowledge Jey, then says a lot of people will try to tick him off. He says there's been a lot more talk about Jey lately, but The Usos have always said it's been Day One-Ish and says there wouldn't be a right hand man without Jimmy. He says there would be no Bloodline without Jimmy and demands that Baltimore acknowledge him as well.
Jey says there's one person in the ring who doesn't listen and needs to acknowledge himself and Jimmy as he looks at Jacob Fatu. Reigns says it sounds like there's a problem, then mockingly asks Fatu if he really wants to acknowledge The USos.
Fatu snatches the microphone from Reigns and says when it comes to The Usos, he doesn't listen to them. He says the only person he acknowledges is Reigns, but Reigns calls for someone to bring him a box. He pulls a brown wooden Ula Fala out of it and says he hears the rumblings that The Bloodline is getting back together to run the professional wrestling business. He says The Bloodline has always been in WWE and sites The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna, Rikishi, and Umaga as proof of such. He says when Fatu's kids are teaming with his kids 20 years from now, that's still The Bloodline and says Fatu is on the inside. He formally welcomes Fatu to The Bloodline and places the Ula Fala around his neck.
The Bloodline passes Eric Andre on the entrance ramp, but Fatu pulls him into the ringside area and rains down headbutts on him. Officials run out to the ring to try and break things up, but Fatu ascends to the top rope and delivers a Frog Splash to Andre on Reigns' order. Fatu leaves the ring, but slides back inside and delivers another Frog Splash to him off the top rope.
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