WWE Raw Results 6/15 - King & Queen Of The Ring Semifinals Begin, Roman Reigns Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 15, 2026, coming to you live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland!

The King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring semifinals will both be kicking off tonight, as "The Ruler" Oba Femi goes head-to-head with AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio while Dominik's Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez collides with IYO SKY in their respective tournaments. Femi emerged victorious against Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and Intercontinental Champion Penta in a Fatal Four-Way First Round Match, and Dominik defeated Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, and United States Champion Trick Williams in another Fatal Four-Way First Round Match to secure their spots in their match tonight. Similarly, SKY scored a win against fellow Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, and Giulia while Rodriguez defeated Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence, Kiana James, and Bayley.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to "Raw with something on his mind to share. Although Reigns has been largely absent over the past couple of weeks, tensions between MFT and himself, his allies Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu have been on the rise over the last couple of weeks on "WWE SmackDown".

Chad Gable will be in action as he squares off against Rusev. With Rusev and his ally Ethan Page having had their sights set on the aforementioned Penta's Intercontinental Championship over the last several weeks, Gable has been making amends with several Luchadors on the "Raw" roster for the time he spent under the mask of OG El Grande Americano.

Additionally, the aforementioned Flair will be going head-to-head with the aforementioned Perez.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the Fatal Four-Way First Round Match from last Friday's episode of "SmackDown".

We then see Roman Reigns and The Usos pull up to the CFG Bank Arena. They encounter Jacob Fatu backstage, and the four men make their way to the ring as Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves greet audiences at home.