Heidenreich Had Specific Idea For WWE Return That Involved Kidnapping Vince McMahon

Former WWE talent Heidenreich recently made a return to the public eye through the "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, as well as launching his social media accounts at the same time. During his appearance on the podcast, Heidenreich explained how he had once planned to return to WWE in an angle with Vince McMahon.

"I thought they would show, from my perspective, somebody watching Vince, almost stalking him and whatnot, but never show it's me, and eventually I abduct him from a show, you know? And I take him, and I put him in a trunk, and I [take] him to a building," Heidenreich explained. "They still don't know, and they're like, 'What? He's lost, he's AWOL, he's missing.' Eventually, I have him chained in a building with a light or something, and then I walk up, and you see the red gloves."

The storyline then saw Heidenreich return to his trademark poetry.

"And I read him a poem, you know? Like, 'You cut me, you took my life from me,' you know? 'You took my world, that was my world.' I was going to abduct him and make him pay, and you know, get him to resign me or something?" he explained.

Unfortunately for Heidenreich, he never returned to WWE after his release in 2006, but instead found a simpler life working at an Ohio-area Wal-Mart, where he frequently works overnight shifts to continue providing for his wife and two children. McMahon is also away from WWE, as he stepped down amidst investigations into allegations of sexual assault and trafficking.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.