Former WWE Star Heidenreich Explains Why He Left The Industry

Former WWE star Heidenreich recently made his way back into the public eye after a viral social media post from a fan who spied him working at Walmart. Since the post, Heidenreich has created his own X (formerly Twitter) account and also sat down with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his career on an episode of "Insight."

Heidenreich competed in WWE from 2003 to 2006, then worked on the independent scene here and there over the years. He told Van Vliet after the pandemic, he didn't pick any wrestling-related appearances, like conventions, back up, and explained why he left the industry overall.

"I had some bad experiences where things didn't work out," Heidenreich said. "I had some bad deals. I'm not the greatest when it comes to like, talking on the phone and being organized with papers... I do the work. You tell me what to do, I go out there and do it."

Heidenreich said he doesn't think he could wrestle again, but wishes he could. He said he's too beat up to do a real match, but could do a run-in or manage someone. As for his health, he said he's had some heart issues, but isn't going through anything major.

"My blood pressure's down. My weight's down," he said. "Considering all the sports I did my whole life, I mean I'm in good shape. They say I need to replace my left knee, because I had it reconstructed. I have degenerative arthritis everywhere... They said 'don't wrestle anymore,' but that was from car wrecks, football, wrestling... I'm beat up, but I mean, I'm not overweight. I would like to start getting in a regular training deal again."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.