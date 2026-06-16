WWE NXT Results 6/16 - Jaida Parker Faces Nattie, Number One Contenders Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 16, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Myles Borne will be finding out who his next challenger for the North American Championship is, as Tavion Heights collides with Jackson Drake of Vanity Project. With Heights having gotten into a couple of arguments with his former No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Borne backstage over the last couple of weeks, he encountered Drake and the rest of Vanity Project in a brief backstage encounter during last Tuesday's show.

NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo will be meeting with Naraku as the latter has continued to have his eye on the former's title. Naraku emerged victorious against Mason Rook in a Number One Contenders match during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" to secure a shot at D'Angelo's NXT Championship at "NXT" The Great American Bash on June 28.

Tensions between Jaida Parker and Nattie have been on the rise over the last several weeks, with the pair sending a series of messages to one another via videos and interviews. Parker also recently invaded a practice session that Nattie held at her professional wrestling school The Dungeon 2.0, which led to a brawl between the two women. Following such events, the two women will be squaring off against one another in the ring tonight.

Additionally, as of last Tuesday's show, a Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament to determine Wren Sinclair's next challenger will be kicking off tonight. Izzi Dame of The Culling goes head-to-head with Thea Hail, and Arianna Grace of BirthRight collides with Layla Diggs in a pair of first round matches.