AEW Dynamite 6/17 - Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Semifinals Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on June 17, 2026, coming to you live from the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Houston, Texas!

Former TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be going head-to-head with World Wonder Ring Stardom star and reigning SPARK Joshi World Champion Hazuki in a semifinals match for the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. With the winner of tonight's match set to face the winner of another semifinals match between Athena and Maya World at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28, Mone defeated Alex Windsor in the quarterfinals to advance while Hazuki emerged victorious against reigning CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone in the quarterfinals.

Mark Briscoe has been seeking out a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship over the last couple of weeks, but MJF has refused to give him such. That all changed during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" when MJF agreed to give Mark an AEW World Championship match, but on the condition that himself and five other wrestlers defeat MJF and five more wrestlers in a Twelve Man Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door. Not only will MJF and Briscoe be revealing who they've selected for their Forbidden Door teams, but they will also be taking part in a Twelve Man Tag Team Match with ten other competitors who have yet to be revealed.

Additionally, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will be meeting with one another before they square off against one another in the finals of the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament at Forbidden Door. The winner of the June 28 pay-per-view match will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW All In on August 30.

We are live! We immediately head backstage, where Lexy Nair stands by with MJF as he's flanked by The Don Callis Family. MJF voices the bright future that he thinks Kevin Knight has ahead of him, then calls out 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament finalists Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. He also calls out Kenny Omega and brags about beating him twice, and Don Callis reveals that Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Idolo will be joining MJF at Forbidden Door in the Twelve Man Steel Cage Match. Andrade is taken aback by the revelation he's joining MJF, but Callis reassures Andrade that he's a future AEW World Champion before demanding that he take part in the Forbidden Door Steel Cage Match.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz then greet audiences at home as The Premier Athletes make their way to the ring. Kenny Omega follows.