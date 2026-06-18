Early WWE Star Pete Doherty Reportedly Dies At Age 85

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Wednesday, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that "The Duke of Dorchester" Pete Doherty died at the age of 85. The Dorchester, Massachusetts native appeared in the WWF in the 70s and 80s, mostly as an enhancement talent. The CAC statement, which was posted to X (formerly Twitter) alongside a remembrance graphic, read that Doherty's friend, Danny Davis, made them aware of his passing.

"The CAC is saddened to hear the unforgettable Pete Doherty has passed away at the age of 85, known to fans everywhere as the Duke of Dorchester," the statement continued. "A true character in professional wrestling who brought charisma along with a larger-than-life personality to every arena he stepped into."

Despite mostly being used as a "jobber," "The Duke" would score upset victories, including 28 wins over Fred Marzino. He would wrestle and feud with the likes of Junkyard Dog, King Kong Bundy, Lanny Poffo, and more. Doherty competed in the 1991 King of the Ring tournament, replacing Kerry Von Erich, but was eliminated in just 33 seconds by Brett Hart in the first round.

"As per his friend Danny Davis" The CAC is saddened to hear the unforgettable Pete Doherty has passed away at the age of 85, known to fans everywhere as the Duke of Dorchester. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Duke. pic.twitter.com/dOgKmnA2cl — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) June 17, 2026

He also worked in the broadcast booth, announcing WWF events in the late 80s. Doherty worked mostly as a heel commentator in Boston, alongside Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, Lord Alfred Hayes, and more.

Doherty retired from professional wrestling in 1998, but would make occasional appearances, including a WWF's final event at the Boston Garden. In 2010, he was inducted into the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.