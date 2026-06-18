TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 6/18 - Indi Hartwell Faces Elayna Black & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on June 18, 2026, coming to you from the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado!

Indi Hartwell will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Elayna Black. Tensions between the two women have been on the rise over the last few weeks, meeting one another in a match on the May 21 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" in a match that ended with Arianna Grace pushing Hartwell off the top rope due to her association with Grace's father and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.

Ricky Sosa inadvertently helped Mike Santana retain the TNA World Championship against Eric Young during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night Impact" when he appeared on the entrance ramp to distract Young. Moments after the match came to an end, Nic Nemeth confronted Santana to inform him that he planned to cash in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet to challenge him for the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary on June 28. Not only will Santana be joining forces with KC Navarro and Nic to square off against Order 4's Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali in a six man tag team match, but Sosa will also be in action tonight against an opponent who has yet to be announced.

Another six man tag team is also set for tonight, as The System's Eddie Edwards and TNA World Tag Team Champions Bear Bronson and Brian Myers take on "Broken" Matt Hardy, Brother Nero, and Moose. With Eddie and fellow System member TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander having scored a win over Leon Slater and Fabian Aichner last Thursday, The System looked to continue beating down Slater until Moose came to Slater's aid and subsequently informed Eddie of their match at Slammiversary.

Additionally, Xia Brookside will be making an appearance on tonight's show before she challenges former best friend Léi Yǐng Lee for the Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary. Frankie Kazarian will also be hosting an episode of "The Kings Speech With Frankie Kazarian".

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some of the events from last Thursday's show.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt then greet audiences at home as Xia Brookside makes her way to the ring.