TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 6/18 - Indi Hartwell Faces Elayna Black & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on June 18, 2026, coming to you from the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado!
Indi Hartwell will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Elayna Black. Tensions between the two women have been on the rise over the last few weeks, meeting one another in a match on the May 21 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" in a match that ended with Arianna Grace pushing Hartwell off the top rope due to her association with Grace's father and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.
Ricky Sosa inadvertently helped Mike Santana retain the TNA World Championship against Eric Young during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night Impact" when he appeared on the entrance ramp to distract Young. Moments after the match came to an end, Nic Nemeth confronted Santana to inform him that he planned to cash in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet to challenge him for the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary on June 28. Not only will Santana be joining forces with KC Navarro and Nic to square off against Order 4's Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali in a six man tag team match, but Sosa will also be in action tonight against an opponent who has yet to be announced.
Another six man tag team is also set for tonight, as The System's Eddie Edwards and TNA World Tag Team Champions Bear Bronson and Brian Myers take on "Broken" Matt Hardy, Brother Nero, and Moose. With Eddie and fellow System member TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander having scored a win over Leon Slater and Fabian Aichner last Thursday, The System looked to continue beating down Slater until Moose came to Slater's aid and subsequently informed Eddie of their match at Slammiversary.
Additionally, Xia Brookside will be making an appearance on tonight's show before she challenges former best friend Léi Yǐng Lee for the Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary. Frankie Kazarian will also be hosting an episode of "The Kings Speech With Frankie Kazarian".
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some of the events from last Thursday's show.
Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt then greet audiences at home as Xia Brookside makes her way to the ring.
We Hear From Xia Brookside
Brookside says the fans thing she actually did something wrong and treat her like she committed a big, unforgivable crime because she turned her back on Léi Yǐng Lee. She says The Angel Warriors were about her becoming a star, but it became about Lee and she should've gone solo a long time ago. She says her favorite part was Lee cried when she betrayed her, but Lee never saw her coming because she's not smart. She says she'll take what should've been hers a long time ago at Slammiversary: the Knockouts World Championship.
Lee's music hits and she makes her way out. She tells Brookside that she treated her like a little sister, fought beside her, and trusted her. She says she sees who Brookside is now and calls her both a snake and a rat, but Brookside tells Lee to watch her mouth.
Lee and Brookside begin brawling with one another, but security guards run out to the break to pry apart the two women. Brookside breaks free and continues brawling with Lee, but security separates the two women once again.
We then head backstage, where Gia Miller asks Mike Santana his thoughts about Daria Rae saying that himself, KC Navarro, and Nic Nemeth can't touch each other in their Six Man Tag Team Match tonight. Santana says there isn't much left to say and says he can be a professional, but he'll Spin The Block on Nic at Slammiversary. Navarro crashes the interview between the pair and says tonight is about Order 4 rather than Nic.
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