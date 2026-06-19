WWE SmackDown Results 6/19 - Two Championships On The Line, #1 Contenders Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 19, 2026, coming to you from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri!

Cody Rhodes will be putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line as he defends against GUNTHER, with Sami Zayn serving as the special guest referee in a match that will feature no commercial break. With the friendship between Rhodes and Zayn growing increasingly tumultuous amid a series of verbal confrontations and misunderstandings between them, GUNTHER has been looking for an Undisputed WWE Championship rematch. "The Ring General" unsuccessfully challenged "The American Nightmare" for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31, but the match ended in controversial fashion when the referee missed GUNTHER's foot under the bottom rope.

Damian Priest and R-Truth will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Nathan Frazer and Axiom on the May 1 episode of "SmackDown" as they defend against MFT's Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga. Moments after Talla scored a win against Royce Keys on the June 5 episode of "SmackDown", himself and the rest of MFT continued to beat down Keys until Truth came to Keys' aid. Priest followed Truth out to the ring, but instead of helping him take out MFT, pulled him out of the ring to question why he came to Keys' aid.

Trick Williams will be finding out who his next challenger for the United States Championship is tonight, as Ricky Saints collides with Carmelo Hayes in a Number One Contenders match. Saints and Hayes have both made it clear over the last few weeks that they've both had their eye on the United States Championship, and met in a singles match on the June 5 episode of "SmackDown" that saw the former emerge victorious over the latter.

Two semifinals matches in the 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament and 2026 King of the Ring Tournament are set to take place tonight, as Women's World Champion and Judgment Day member squares off against Charlotte Flair while The Bloodline's Jey Uso goes head-to-head with Je'Von Evans in their respective tournaments. The winner of the Queen of the Ring semifinals match will face IYO SKY at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 in the finals, while the winner of the King of the Ring semifinals match will take on Oba Femi that same night.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events leading up to tonight's Undisputed WWE Championship match.

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring. GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes follow.