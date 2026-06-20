AEW Collision Results - 6/20/2026: Women's Owen Semi-Final, Survival Of The Fittest Qualifier, More

The Bucks and Perry come to the ring first. Lethal Twist follows. Blake tore a Bucks Buck in half on his way to the ring.

Nick and Blake start us off. Blake attacked him immediately. Young Bucks double team him and Lee. Perry with a step up tijares on Lethal. The Bucks send Lee and Blake into each other. Matt sent Blake into the corner where he got kicked in the head. Perry tagged in and did a tope suicida on Lee and then Blake. Lethal blocked him. He jumped into a boot from Blake. Matt and Nick dive on The Swirl. The tee off on Blake in the corner and then land triple Superkicks. Perry covers him for 2 and grabs Rick Knox's hand and helps him count.

Blake sent Perry into the ropes and Lethal hit him in the back. He sent Matt into the ringpost while Blake put Perry in the Tree of Woe. Blake takes on everyone. Lethal with a tope on Matt. Blake with a moonsault on Nick.

After the break, Lethal put Perry in the Figure Four while The Swirl posed on him. Perry fights out of the corner and landed a headscissors on Lee from the turnbuckle to the outside. Perry turned Lethal inside out. Matt cleans house. He takes down The Swirl with lariats. The Bucks double team The Swirl. Matt lands triple Northern Lights. The Bucks landed the MMM-Bop Drop on Blake. Nick takes down Lethal and Lee while yelling "lucha libre!" The Swirl battle the Bucks on the corners, but the Bucks landed stereo Buckle Bombs and then turn them into Sharpshooters while Perry puts Lethal in Snare Trap. Blake got to the ropes as the legal man.

Perry tagged in and exchanged blows with Lethal. Lethal hit the Lethal Combination. He looks for Lethal Injection, but Nick pushes Perry away and grabs Lethal by the waist. Lethal reversed it, but the Bucks took him down. The Bucks punched The Swirl and The Swirl landed front face bulldogs. Lethal connected with double Lethal Injections on the Bucks. Perry landed a thrust kick on Blake. Lee landed one on Perry. Lee has Perry on his shoulders and Blake stomped on Perry from the top rope and Lethal followed with a flying elbow, but Perry kicks out.

Perry fights off Lethal Twist. He chopped Lethal and as he ran the ropes, Nick made a blind tag. Lethal sent Perry over the ropes and onto the ramp. The Bucks land double Superkicks. The Swirl landed Superkicks on Nick. From the ramp, the Bucks kick The Swirl so they were laid across the ropes. They helped Perry land a knee strike. The Bucks land stereo Superkicks on The Swirl. Perry landed a double poisonranas on them. Perry landed a moonsault to the outside on Lethal and Blake. The Bucks landed the Meltzer Driver on Lee for the win.

Winner: Young Bucks and Jack Perry

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