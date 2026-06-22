WWE Raw Results 6/22 - World & Women's Tag Team Championships On The Line, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 22, 2026, coming to you live from The O2 in London, England at a special start time of 2 PM ET!
Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision will also be putting their World Tag Team Championship on the line since retaining against The Street Profits on May 23 as they defend against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins once again today. The two teams have encountered one another several times over the course of the past few weeks in a series of post-match physical brawls that have broken out between them and have also involved Je'Von Evans.
Paige and Brie Bella will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against The Irresistible Forces' Lash Legend and Nia Jax at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" on May 23 as they defend against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. With Bayley being disappointed a couple of weeks ago that Valkyria had earned herself a shot at Sol Ruca's Women's Intercontinental Champion on the June 8 episode of "Raw", Valkyria made sure to secure herself and Bayley a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship from "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce.
Moments after Chad Gable picked up a win against Rusev last Monday, Rusev and his ally Ethan Page blindsided Gable with an attack until Gable's newfound friends Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee came to his aid. Not only has "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Gable will be making an appearance on today's show with something on his mind to share via a video that he posted to his X page, but he also announced that Lee will also be going head-to-head with Page.
Additionally, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, Jey Uso, and Oba Femi are all scheduled to make appearances on tonight's show ahead of their respective 2026 Queen of the Ring and 2026 King of the Ring Tournaments finals matches at WWE Night of Champions this coming Saturday.
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Oba Femi makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Oba Femi
Femi says the live crowd in London is wonderful and says as much as he would love for them to chant his name all night, there's business to attend to. He says he's been backed by destiny since he was born and says destiny got him to WWE, beating Brock Lesnar, and the finals of the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament. He says destiny will take him to new heights this weekend when he becomes the new King of the Ring and will be able to challenge the champion of his choosing at WWE SummerSlam, but says there's only two options: the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship.
Jey Uso's music cuts off Femi and he makes his way to the ring through the crowd. He says he's now in London and says Femi has counted him out, but says he's used to that because he was counted out from winning the Royal Rumble, becoming World Heavyweight Champion, and right now winning the 2026 King of the Ring. He says he'll climb the mountain on Sunday to become the 2026 King of the Ring and will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Femi responds by telling Jey not to miss when he shoots, then says regardless of whether or not Jey misses, he'll destroy him. He says he's not the family member he's worried about and tells Jey to put Roman Reigns on notice.
We then head backstage, where LA Knight confronts Adam Pearce to complain about The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso confronts Knight about hitting him with a chair, but Knight calls that collateral damage. Pearce interrupts the pair, but Knight tells Pearce to shut up. Pearce responds by making a match between Knight and Jimmy official for tonight, but Knight pretends that the idea is his as he explains that he didn't listen to anything Pearce just told him.
Back at ringside, Paige and Brie Bella make their way out. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria follow.
Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Tag Team Championship
Valkyria and Paige begin the action. The bell rings and Bayley tags in. Paige levels Bayley with an open palm strike, then tags out to Brie. Brie and Paige deliver a double bulldog to Bayley and Brie pins her, but Valkyria breaks the fall.
Bayley sends Paige crashing off the ring apron with a knee and delivers a hanging neckbreaker to Brie using the middle rope. She follows it up with a Bayley-to-Belly and looks to pin Brie, but Paige pulls Brie out of the ring before Bayley can pin her. Valkyria levels Paige, and Bayley dumps Brie back in the ring. She goes for a pin, but Brie kicks out.
Valkyria lands a right hand on Brie's spine during the commercial break, then fires off a couple of stomps on her in the corner and delivers a suplex to her. She goes for a pin, but Brie kicks out and Valkyria whips her into the corner.
Bayley tags in and wears down Brie's left arm with a submission hold, but Brie delivers a Russian Leg Sweep to Bayley and fires off a kick on her chest. Bayley responds by rolling up Brie, but Brie kicks out and Bayley is sent crashing into Paige to knock her onto the floor.
Brie lands a dropkick on Bayley off the top rope, then tags out to Paige as Valkyria tags in on her side. Paige lands a clothesline on Valkyria and sends Bayley crashing into the mat, then connects with a suplex on Valkyria and another one on Bayley. Valkyria lands Night Wing on Paige and pins her, but Brie breaks the fall. Bayley fires off right hands on Brie, but Brie sends Bayley crashing out of the ring. Paige then delivers Ram-Paige to Valkyria and pins her for the win.
Winners (and still): Paige and Brie Bella
After the match, a frustrated Bayley paces around the ring as Valkyria is still down. Bayley tries encouraging Valkyria and hugs her, but Valkyria sends Bayley crashing into the middle rope and fires off stomps on her. She sends Bayley crashing into the middle rope once again and rains down right hands and left hands on her, but a referee and two officials make their way out to the ring to pull Valkyria off Bayley and check on Bayley. Valkyria breaks free and delivers Night Wing to Bayley, then stomps on the side of Bayley's face. Jackie Redmond then tries catching up with Valkyria backstage, but Valkyria says nothing and brushes right past her.
Back at ringside, Chad Gable makes his way out.
We Hear From Chad Gable
Gable says he's had quite the month and that started when he lost his OG El Grande Americano mask in Mexico. He says after his AAA Noche De Los Grandes Mask vs. Mask match against El Grande Americano, the mask wasn't the only thing he had lost. He says he lost respect, dignity, and some friends, but Rey Mysterio made him realize that he can write some wrongs. He invites Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri to the ring. The trio make their way out.
Gable says Alpha Academy didn't need to give him the time of day and thanks them for coming to the ring. He says Durpi's potential has always been obvious and she's always tried being the best that she can be, then says she won a singles championship in the Women's Intercontinental Championship which is something he hasn't been able to do. He says the way that he treated her was embarrassing and pathetic, then owns up to what he did.
Gable tells Tozawa that he tried to hold him back and says it was also embarrassing and pathetic before he takes ownership of his actions. Gable says Otis was his best friend and would jump in front of a car for him, then says he misses Otis. He tells Alpha Academy that he owes them nothing and apologizes to them, then extends his hand out to Otis.
Otis looks to shake Gable's hand, but Dupri steps in front of Otis and says there was a time she believed every word out of Gable's mouth. She says everything about Gable is a lie and says she understands that Alpha Academy and the fans want to forgive Gable, but she doesn't and says Gable is apologizing just for himself. She says when she achieved Gable's dream by becoming a singles champion, she realized that Alpha Academy didn't need Gable. She says Alpha Academy will leave Gable alone and leaves the ring with Tozawa. Otis hesitates to leave the ring, but ultimately decides to do so.
Ethan Page then makes his way to the ring. Dragon Lee follows.
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