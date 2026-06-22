WWE Raw Results 6/22 - World & Women's Tag Team Championships On The Line, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 22, 2026, coming to you live from The O2 in London, England at a special start time of 2 PM ET!

Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision will also be putting their World Tag Team Championship on the line since retaining against The Street Profits on May 23 as they defend against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins once again today. The two teams have encountered one another several times over the course of the past few weeks in a series of post-match physical brawls that have broken out between them and have also involved Je'Von Evans.

Paige and Brie Bella will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against The Irresistible Forces' Lash Legend and Nia Jax at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" on May 23 as they defend against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. With Bayley being disappointed a couple of weeks ago that Valkyria had earned herself a shot at Sol Ruca's Women's Intercontinental Champion on the June 8 episode of "Raw", Valkyria made sure to secure herself and Bayley a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship from "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce.

Moments after Chad Gable picked up a win against Rusev last Monday, Rusev and his ally Ethan Page blindsided Gable with an attack until Gable's newfound friends Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee came to his aid. Not only has "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Gable will be making an appearance on today's show with something on his mind to share via a video that he posted to his X page, but he also announced that Lee will also be going head-to-head with Page.

Additionally, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, Jey Uso, and Oba Femi are all scheduled to make appearances on tonight's show ahead of their respective 2026 Queen of the Ring and 2026 King of the Ring Tournaments finals matches at WWE Night of Champions this coming Saturday.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Oba Femi makes his way to the ring.