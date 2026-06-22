Bobby Cruise Expected WWE To Buy ROH

Bobby Cruise has been the "Voice of Ring of Honor" for over two decades, even if he came into the position at the expense of someone else. As someone with such longevity, he has seen a lot in the company, including the promotion being bought by various people.

On a recent episode of What Happened When?, Cruise shared what he thought was going to happen to ROH when it was put for sale by Cary Silkin. "The core who had been there for a while had thought we were being purchased by WWE. We all thought that." ROH had an event in the Chicagoland area when they learned about a meeting. They were standing around and got called in where they walked past some people who introduced themselves, but Cruise didn't know who they were. "Joe Koff was one. Dan Bynum was another one. Mark Davis was another. I don't know who these people are and now the wheels are turning in my head. 'Well, I don't think the rumor of who bought us is true.'" They were told that the Sinclair Broadcast Group was buying ROH. "Jim Cornette was heavily involved. Gary Juster was heavily involved."

The men explained who Sinclair was and the stations they owned. Sinclair purchasing ROH was a huge shock and he was concerned about the changes that would be made. Sinclair was talking about markets they'd be in, but not about the markets ROH was already doing well in. Cruise said it made him uneasy initially. Tony Khan purchased ROH in 2022.

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