WWE NXT Results 6/23 - EVOLVE Championship On The Line, Double Contract Signing & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 23, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tony D'Angelo will be defending his NXT Championship against Naraku at "NXT" The Great American Bash this coming Sunday, while Lola Vice will be putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line against WrenQCC's Kendal Grey that same night. Before both matches take place, a double contract signing is set to be held tonight to make both matches official. D'Angelo and Naraku met with one another in a tense sit-down that featured the former signing their The Great American Bash contract and the latter saying he wanted to sign in his own time during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT". Elsewhere that same night, Vice and Grey teamed up to score a win against Zaria and Kelani Jordan thanks to some assistance from Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley. However, a miscommunication between the pair post-match led to Grey accidentally hitting Vice with Vice's NXT Women's Championship belt.

Aaron Rourke will be competing in his first ever match on "NXT" as he defends his EVOLVE Championship against Tristain Angels. Not only did Rourke retain the EVOLVE Championship against Angels on the May 27 episode of "WWE EVOLVE", but Angels has taken issue with Rourke voting for Shiloh Hill to become Mr. NXT during the Mr. NXT Pageant on the June 9 episode of "NXT" when Rourke served as one of the judges.

Wren Sinclair will be finding out who her challenger for the Women's Speed Championship at The Great American Bash will be, as The Culling's Izzi Dame goes one-on-one with BirthRight's Arianna Grace in a Finals Match For The WWE Women's Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. Dame emerged victorious against Thea Hail on the June 16 episode of "NXT" in a first round match, while Grace defeated Layla Diggs in the first round on that same night to both secure their spots in the finals.

Tensions between DarkState and Saquon Shugars have been on the rise over the last several weeks since Shugars. was kicked out of the group. With Shugars looking to seek out his retribution this coming Sunday at The Great American Bash when he collides with Dion Lennox in singles competition, the two former stablemates will be meeting with one another tonight as of last Tuesday's show.

Additionally, Keanu Carver will be going head-to-head with EK Prosper as of last Tuesday's show. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will also be taking on BirthRight's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors following a backstage confrontation between the two parties last Tuesday, while fellow members of The Culling Shawn Spears and Niko Vance take on Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux per last Tuesday's show.