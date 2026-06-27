Layla Remembers Controversial WWE Angle

During her WWE run alongside Michelle McCool, Layla was on the forefront of the women's division, and the two wound up in a controversial feud with Mickie James, where they made fun of her physique by calling her "Piggy James." Layla recently spoke up about the angle, but revisited it again during an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"I was kind of shocked, to be honest with you," Layla said of her initial reaction to being told about the storyline. "At the same time, I was also like, 'Oh wow, at least they're investing in a Diva segment. Oh, wow, so they're giving us some time.' They were giving us a storyline; that meant a lot, you know, regardless of what ... the storyline was."

Layla further added that she never once agreed that James was overweight, but at the time, weight in woman was more emphasized than today. The fact that it was a touchy subject allowed her and McCool to get legit heat from fans.

"They hated us! They wanted to beat us up at live events, like, literal women wanted to beat us up!" she recalled. Despite all of this, Layla still believes that James did amazingly through the angle. "That storyline, if you look at it, I mean, it was great! it was the first time the Diva section, like, especially in SmackDown, we had something, you know what I mean?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.