Goldberg Recalls Being Mentored By Former WWE & WCW Star Haku

Pro wrestling legend Haku struck fear into the hearts of many, and even today, his former peers still tell stories about how legitimately brutal he could be outside of the ring. However, per Goldberg, Haku (who was known as Meng in WCW) was never someone he feared, but someone he deeply respected.

"Meng was an idol of mine, and Meng was one of my biggest mentors," Goldberg claimed during an interview with "Going Ringside." "How could you not look at a guy like Meng, both in and outside of the ring, and not think that he could be an unbelievable person to follow in their footsteps?"

While declaring that he was never afraid of Haku, Goldberg seemed to answer the question in character, stating that no person on the planet scares him. "Meng never scared me. I just greatly appreciated everything that he did, most of all the person that he was, the human being that he was outside of the ring," he claimed. Goldberg further proclaimed that even while facing Haku, he always approached matches like football, and he always focused in on his goal. "It didn't matter who I was in there against, but it was awesome because he was up here, as far as physicality was concerned, and that's what I wanted to do!"

In the past, Haku has commented on how feared he was, stating that he was actually afraid of the likes of Harley Race, The Road Warriors, and The Steiner Brothers and he considered himself a gentleman who was simply doing his job. When it came to all the stories about him, he claims all his peers were simply protecting the business.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Ringside," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.