AEW Dynamite Results 6/24 - TBS Championship Survival Of The Fittest Qualifiers & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on June 24, 2026, coming to you live from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico!

With a new TBS Champion set to be crowned on next Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" in a Survival of the Fittest match, the next two entrants will be determined tonight. Marina Shafir of The Death Riders will be colliding with Harley Cameron, while Ring of Honour Women's World Television Champion Red Velvet will be squaring off against Queen Aminata in a pair of qualifier matches. As of writing, Hikaru Shida, CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, and Kris Statlander have all qualified for the July 1 match, defeating Zayda Steel, Triangle of Madness; Julia Hart, and Mina Shirakawa respectively across the June 13 and June 20 episodes of "AEW Collision" to secure their spots.

Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, and The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong will be going head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF and The Don Callis Family's Kevin Knight, Kazuchika Okada, Jake Doyle, Andrade El Idolo, and Kyle Fletcher in a Twelve Man Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this coming Sunday. Before the two parties meet in the ring, they will both be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share. Takeshita will also be putting his International Championship on the line on AEW programming for the first time since retaining against Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders on the May 30 episode of "AEW Collision" as he defends against The Demand's Ricochet.

Speaking of Garcia, he will be competing in a match of his own as he goes head-to-head with Swerve Strickland ahead of Strickland's 2026 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament finals match at Forbidden Door. Strickland's opponent in Sunday's pay-per-view match, Will Ospreay, will also be in action tonight as he goes one-on-one with New Japan Pro-Wrestling star El Phantasmo.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Zack Sabre Jr. will be going one-on-one with Kenny Omega at Sunday's pay-per-view event. Sabre Jr. will surely be looking to gain some momentum heading into the bout with a win when he takes on Omega's Elite stablemate Jack Perry. Sabre Jr.'s The Mighty Don't Kneel stablemates Mikey Nicholls and Bad Dude Tito will also be in action as they face fellow Elite members and Young Bucks tag team partners Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

Additionally, Continental Champion Jon Moxley will be joining forces with his Death Riders stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to take on Bandido, Brody King, and current multi-champion Mistico before Moxley defends his title against Bandido at Forbidden Door.