Michin Recalls Meeting WWE Star After Writing Them A 'Hate Letter' As A Child

With Stephanie McMahon being WWE's former Chief Brand Officer, a lead advocate for women's wrestling, and a podcast host today, it can be easy to forget that she used to be one of the company's most evil authority figures on TV. From being a heel manager for Triple H to doing everything in her power to stop Daniel Bryan from becoming world champion, McMahon evoked hatred from generations of WWE fans, including some of the promotion's current talent.

Speaking on "What's Your Story?" with McMahon, WWE star Michin revealed that she was so frustrated with the "Billion Dollar Princess" as a young fan that she sent her hate mail.

"So I sent a hate letter to you. But I was like, just learning how to write and everything ... I was like, honestly, waiting for a letter back," she explained. "It wasn't nice, but it was probably just like, 'I hate Stephanie, she's a bonehead, I hope The Rock chokeslams her to hell.'"

Michin also reflected on meeting McMahon for the first time when she made her debut in the Mae Young Classic, explaining that she was blown away after realizing how down to earth the WWE Hall Of Famer was compared to her on-screen character.

"The first time meeting you at the Mae Young, I think I caught myself stuttering because I used to watch you as a kid ... I just remember I was 10 years old and you were so mean," she told McMahon. "Then meeting you and how sweet you were that you knew who I was, and was just so welcoming and warm to all the girls in the locker room that I wasn't nervous approaching you, but I was just fangirling and trying to figure out how to play it cool."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.