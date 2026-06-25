TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 6/25 - Six Man Tag Match, TNA World Title Summit

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on June 25, 2026, coming to you from the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado!

Cedric Alexander will be defending his X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X Match against Leon Slater, KC Navarro, Fabian Aichner, Mr. Elegance, Frankie Kazarian, and the returning Amazing Red at TNA Slammiversary this coming Sunday. Before the match takes place, Slater, Navarro, and Aichner will be joining forces with one another to take on Alexander, Mr. Elegance, and Kazarian in a Six Man Tag Team Match.

Nic Nemeth will be challenging Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary after he cashed in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet on the June 11 episode of "Thursday Night Impact". Before the two men collide in the ring, they will be meeting one another tonight in a TNA World Championship Slammiversary Summit. With Santana, Nic, and the aforementioned Navarro scoring a win against Order 4 last Thursday, Santana accidentally took out Navarro in a post-match brawl that broke out when Nic's brother Ryan Nemeth blindsided Santana with an attack.

Before she challenges Léi Yǐng Lee for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary, Xia Brookside looks to gain some momentum heading into Sunday's pay-per-view event with a win as she goes head-to-head with Harley Hudson. Moments after Brookside sent a message to Lee in the opening moments of last Thursday's show, Lee confronted Brookside and a brawl between the two women broke out that ended in security rushing out to separate the pair.

Elsewhere in the Knockouts division, Mara Sadè will be in action as she squares off against The Elegance Brand's Ash By Elegance. Sadè and Ash encountered one another in the ring on June 11, during which Sadè and her friends Rosemary and Allie emerged victorious against Ash and her stablemates M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance.

Additionally, A.J. Francis will be in action against an opponent who has yet to be announced ahead of his Slammiversary match against Elijah. The Hardys will also be making an appearance in the opening moments of tonight's show as per a video posted to TNA's X page from TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae.