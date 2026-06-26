AEW's Mark Briscoe Initially Thought He'd Never Wrestle Again After His Brother Died

On January 17, 2023, wrestler Jay Briscoe tragically passed away at the age of 38 in a motor vehicle collision in Laurel, Delaware, with his two daughters in the vehicle with him (both of whom survived). Briscoe's sudden death sent shockwaves through the industry, especially with his younger brother and tag team partner, Mark Briscoe. Mark has since made a name for himself as a singles star in AEW, but during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," he recalled the loss of his brother Jay and how it impacted his relationship with pro wrestling.

"My immediate thought was: 'Man, I'm never going to wrestle again, I can never see myself wrestling again,'" Mark recalled. "It wasn't even a matter of a couple of hours [later], I was like: 'Are you crazy? Man, like, I'm not going to be able to make it if I don't get back into the ring!'"

The former AEW TNT Champion then praised AEW for his run with the promotion since his brother's passing, noting how he ended up having to earn the spot he has today. "I'm loving it; it's been so fulfilling. You know, me having to work my way up? And now, it's just like therapy! I bring it full circle," he expressed. "It's a good way to get out some stress and frustration and probably some pent up anger and pent up feelings. ... I couldn't see myself doing – not wrestling, you know?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.