WWE SmackDown Results 6/26 - AAA Cruiserweight Title On The Line, Paige Vs. Jacy Jayne

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 26, 2026, coming to you from the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom!

Rey Fenix will be putting his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship on the line as he defends against Nathan Frazer. Not only has Fenix been titleholder since he dethroned Laredo Kid at AAA Noche de Los Grandes on May 30, but he also previously retained his title against Frazer's Fraxiom tag team partner Axiom on the June 12 episode of "SmackDown".

After herself and Brie Bella retained the Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw", Paige will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne. As tensions between Paige, Brie, and Fatal Influence continue to be on the rise, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions scored a win against Jayne's stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid on June 12.

Kiana James came up short in a First Round Fatal Four-Way 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament match on the June 5 episode of "SmackDown", blaming Giulia for the loss after assuming that she was responsible for pushing her feet off the ropes while she had a pinfall. Although the aforementioned Jayne was the one to actually push her feet off the ropes, James still blamed Giulia which caused Giulia to blindside her with an attack. Following such events, the two former friends will be squaring off against one another.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's show as he prepares to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn and GUNTHER at WWE Night of Champions tomorrow. United States Champion Trick Williams also has something on his mind to share ahead of his title match against Ricky Saints tomorrow.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes last Friday with Sami Zayn as the special guest referee.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Trick Williams and Lil Yatchy make their way to the ring.