WWE SmackDown Results 6/26 - AAA Cruiserweight Title On The Line, Paige Vs. Jacy Jayne
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 26, 2026, coming to you from the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom!
Rey Fenix will be putting his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship on the line as he defends against Nathan Frazer. Not only has Fenix been titleholder since he dethroned Laredo Kid at AAA Noche de Los Grandes on May 30, but he also previously retained his title against Frazer's Fraxiom tag team partner Axiom on the June 12 episode of "SmackDown".
After herself and Brie Bella retained the Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw", Paige will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne. As tensions between Paige, Brie, and Fatal Influence continue to be on the rise, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions scored a win against Jayne's stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid on June 12.
Kiana James came up short in a First Round Fatal Four-Way 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament match on the June 5 episode of "SmackDown", blaming Giulia for the loss after assuming that she was responsible for pushing her feet off the ropes while she had a pinfall. Although the aforementioned Jayne was the one to actually push her feet off the ropes, James still blamed Giulia which caused Giulia to blindside her with an attack. Following such events, the two former friends will be squaring off against one another.
Additionally, Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's show as he prepares to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn and GUNTHER at WWE Night of Champions tomorrow. United States Champion Trick Williams also has something on his mind to share ahead of his title match against Ricky Saints tomorrow.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes last Friday with Sami Zayn as the special guest referee.
Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Trick Williams and Lil Yatchy make their way to the ring.
We Hear From Trick Williams and Lil Yachty
Williams says the best day of his life is when he got married to Lash Legend this past weekend. He says his friends and family were there, and Legend said "I Do", then says he's thinking about Legend but says he's got to get back to business. He congratulates Ricky Saints on being the Number One Contender to his United States Championship, but promises to beat him and says he'll be walking into WWE SummerSlam wearing his lemon pepper steppas, a ring around his finger, and the United States Championship around his waist.
Saints' music hits and he makes his way out. He says Williams isn't good at making life decisions, but Williams says Saints interrupted him knowing that his patience is short and his backhand is strong. He says reality stands in front of Williams and says he's looking at the new United States Champion, but says he knows the hype train around Williams will end tomorrow.
Williams says Saints should focus on who will be his dentist when he kicks Saints' teeth out of his head, but Saints asks if Yachty comes with Williams' United States Champion. Yachty says he would never work for Saints, but Saints clocks Yachty with a right hand. He retreats out of the ring and Williams helps up Yachty, but Saints sneaks back into the ring and clocks Williams from behind with a cheap right hand.
Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss then make their way to the ring. Michin and B-Fab follow.
Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss vs. Michin and B-Fab
Stratton and Michin begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Stratton wears down Michin with a submission hold, then sends her crashing into the middle rope face first and lands a Hip Attack on the back of her neck. She follows it up with a dropkick and goes for a pin, but Michin kicks out and Stratton gets her up on her shoulders. Michin escapes.
Bliss tags in and delivers a shotgun dropkick to Michin, then follows it up with a Blockbuster. She sets up for Sister Abigail, but Michin escapes and whips Bliss into the mat. B-Fab makes the blind tag in, but Bliss lands another shotgun dropkick on Michin and follows her out of the ring. She flies off the apron to level Michin, but turns around into a spinning kick from B-Fab.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac