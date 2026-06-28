WWE NXT The Great American Bash Results 6/28 - Five Championships On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" The Great American Bash on June 28, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!

Tony D'Angleo will be putting the NXT Championship on the line on "NXT" programming for the first time since retaining against Kam Hendrix on the June 2 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Naraku in the opening contest of tonight's show. With Naraku having previously defeated Mason Rook to become the new Number One Contender on the June 9 episode of "NXT", Tony D'Angelo signed the contract for tonight's match the following week on June 16 in a meeting between the pair. Naraku promised that he would sign in his own time, and when D'Angleo confronted him looking to get Naraku's signature on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT", he was blindsided by a fireball that Naraku had integrated into the contract. While there were questions as to whether or not D'Angelo could compete later that same night, he proved he was good to go when he confronted Naraku in the closing moments of that show.

Lola Vice will be pitting her NXT Women's Championship against Kenday Grey of WrenQCC in the main event of tonight's show. While Kelani Jordan also sought out a NXT Women's Championship match, Grey defeated her on June 9 to become the new Number One Contender for Vice's title. After Vice and Grey emerged victorious against Zaria and Jordan on June 16, a miscommunication between the pair led to Grey inadvertently hitting Vice with her Women's NXT Championship belt as she aimed for Jordan. The two women then made their match official this past Tuesday when they signed the contract in a video.

Tatum Paxley will be challenging Zaria for the Women's North American Champion as she looks to become the first ever two time titleholder. Tensions between the two women have been on the rise over the last few weeks, with Zaria having previously dethroned Paxley as Women's North American Champion on the June 9 episode of "NXT" and Paxley being the one to cost Zaria and Jordan their match against the aforementioned Vice and Grey on June 16.

Myles Borne will be putting the North American Championship on the line for the first time on "NXT" programming since the April 28 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Tavion Heights. Amidst a couple of backstage disagreements between the former No Quarter Catch Crew stablemates, Heights defeated Jackson Drake of Vanity Project in a Number One Contenders Match on the June 16 episode of "NXT". While fellow Vanity Project members Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes tried to interfere while their stablemate Myka Lockwood distracted the referee, Borne ran out to the ring and fended them off.

WrenQCC's Wren Sinclair will be putting the Women's Speed Championship on the line for the first time ever on "NXT" programming since dethroning Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley on the March 17 episode of "NXT" as she defends against BirthRight's Arianna Grace. Grace defeated Layla Diggs in a first round match on the June 16 episode of "NXT" and Izzi Dame of The Culling in the finals this past Tuesday to earn her shot tonight.

Dion Lennox of DarkState will be going head-to-head with his former stablemate Saquon Shugars. Moments after Lennox and Shugars unsuccessfully challenged the aforementioned Vanity Project's Baylor and Smokes for their NXT Tag Team Championship on the May 19 episode of "NXT", Lennox, Cutler James, and Osiris Griffin blindsided Shugars with an attack to officially kick him out of DarkState. Shugars has since been seen keeping his eye on Lennox, James, and Griffin from a variety of high vantage points inside and outside of the WWE Performance Center.

Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels look to settle their differences once and for all when they go head-to-head with each other. While Angels was declared as the winner of the attire portion of the Mr. NXT Pageant on the June 9 episode of "NXT", Hill was ultimately declared the winner when he took home the talent and public speaking portions of the Mr. NXT Pageant per judges EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke, comedian Matt Mathews, and "SmackDown" star Kit Wilson. Since then, Angels has been looking to seek his retribution on Hill for winning the title of Mr. NXT over him.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some of the events leading up to various matches on The Great American Bash card.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Tony D'Angelo makes his way to the ring. Naraku follows.