CM Punk Pokes Fun At WWE Absence, Teases Move To SmackDown

It's been nearly two months since CM Punk was last seen on WWE programming. Now, "The Best in the World" is playfully teasing that his television return may be on the horizon shortly.

On Friday evening, Punk appeared and provided commentary for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships in Rockford, Illinois. When the other commentators on the show announced a future event and asked if Punk would be there, the former World Heavyweight Champion replied, "It's a Friday? I don't know if I can make it." Most know, obviously, that "WWE SmackDown" is held every Friday night, and that it's also where he's projected to go once he returns.

In addition to that comment, Punk's banter continued, with him stating that the suit he was wearing at last night's show was a little tight, because he'd recently gained 20 pounds. He also referenced Hall of Famer Terry Funk when he mentioned that he doesn't travel anymore because "his horse is sick."

Since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42 this past April, Punk hinted that he is just waiting for another title opportunity to fall in his lap. Prior to his absence, he did have a face-to-face moment with the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who accepted his teased proposal for a future title shot by saying, "just say when."

It's interesting to point out that "WWE Raw" will be in Punk's hometown of Chicago on Monday, July 6. As of this writing, it's unclear if the "Second City Saint" will return to television on that day. Though it's been reported that he's expected to make his comeback sometime in July.