AEW Collision 6/27 Results - Three Titles On The Line, Mone & Athena Vs. Hyan & World

The match starts with Katsuyori Shibata and Roderick Strong the legal men. They lock in a collar and elbow tie-up, with Shibata pushing Strong back to his own corner before breaking the hold. Strong tags Kyle O'Reilly in and Shibata tags in Hook.

Hook and O'Reilly begin a grappling exchange in the middle of the ring, each taking turns at the advantage before O'Reilly gets the better with knees to the midsection. O'Reilly then tags out to Strong ho continues to work Hook. Strong tags O'Reilly back in for a double team in the corner, then O'Reilly tags Orange Cassidy to land an elbow drop from the top rope.

Cassidy takes too long, per the gimmick, and gets dropped by Hook to create space for a tag out to Anthony Bowens. Bowens drops Cassidy and begins to boast before turning back to berate Cassidy.

Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets, but Bowens pulls them back out. Cassidy simply puts his hands back in the pockets and begins to rally against Bowens. Bowens tags Shibata back in.

Shibata calls for Cassidy to start a striking exchange, he obliges with super slow strikes. Shibata drops Cassidy, taking the action to the outside to beat him some more before putting Cassidy back in the ring with Hook tagged back in. Hook goes for a cover and gets a two-count, arguing with the referee before continuing to work Cassidy over.

Shibata tags back in and continues to stomp down at Cassidy. He goes for a suplex, fails and attempts instead for a rear choke. Cassidy grapples out of it they go back to attempting to suplex one another to no avail.

Shibata reverses it into a choke again, with Cassidy grappling out again before Shibata uses an octopus hold to get a roll-up, only for a two-count. Shibata cinches in the choke, sits Cassidy on the floor and goes for the PK. He kicks Strong off the apron as he seeks to intercept the move.

Cassidy tags out to O'Reilly while Shibata tags Bowens back in. O'Reilly gets the better of him and cinches in an ankle lock, but Hook comes into the ring and cinches in a rear choke onto O'Reilly. O'Reilly fights both off and tags Strong back in.

Strong meets Shibata in the middle of the ring, catching a boot to respond with several chops and eventually ensue a chopping exchange with him. Strong delivers a backbreaker to Shibata, Hook comes back in and gets a backbreaker too. Strong tags Cassidy in, throwing him into Shibata and Hook before setting up with another battering ram attack. But Shibata responds with an Orange Punch of his own.

Shibata and O'Reilly now with a striking exchange in the middle of the ring, O'Reilly wins it only to get a T-Bone suplex from Hook. Cassidy comes in and lands a DDT on Hook, getting worked over then by Bowens as everyone enters the ring once more for another brawl.

The field clears and Bowens has the better of Cassidy in the middle of the ring, goes for the cover but only for a two-count.

Shibata comes in the ring and holds Cassidy for a superkick from Bowens. Bowens instead kicks Shibata, gets berated by Hook, and falls victim to an Orange Punch followed by an Olympic Slam for the losing pinfall.

The Conglomeration def. The Opps via Pinfall to retain the AEW World Trios Championship