WWE Raw Results 6/29 - Oba Femi & IYO SKY Appear, Chad Gable Faces JD McDonagh

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 29, 2026, coming to you live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey at a special start time of 6 PM ET!

Oba Femi and IYO SKY became the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday by dethroning Jey Uso and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the finals of their respective tournaments. With SKY already having decided that she'll be challenging Morgan for her title at WWE SummerSlam and Femi having yet to reveal whether he'll be challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship or Sami Zayn for his newly won Undisputed WWE Championship at the same Premium Live Event, both superstars will be making appearances on tonight's show with something on their minds to share.

Chad Gable will be in action as he goes head-to-head with the aforementioned Morgan's Judgment Day stablemate JD McDonagh. Although Danhausen may have cursed McDonagh and caused him to be shocked, Gable and fellow Judgment Day Dominik Mysterio got into a verbal confrontation backstage during last Monday's episode of "Raw" as McDonagh was being taken to medical that ended in Dominik telling Gable he had to go through McDonagh to get to him.

LA Knight emerged victorious against Jimmy Uso last Monday after Solo Sikoa aided him by delivering a Samoan Spike on Jimmy to take him out and open the door for Knight to follow it up with a BFT. Tonight, Jimmy looks to seek out his retribution when he squares off against Knight in a rematch.

Additionally, Rey Mysterio will be taking on Ethan Page in singles competition amid rising tensions between themselves and their respective allies Dragon Lee and Rusev. Joe Hendry will also be performing for the WWE Universe after chasing rival Logan Paul away from ringside last Monday during the World Tag Team Championship match between Paul's Vision stablemates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory and the team who dethroned them in Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits.