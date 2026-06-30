WWE NXT Results 6/30 - Two Titles On The Line, Jackson Drake Takes On Mason Rook

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 30, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

With "NXT" The Great American Bash in the history books, Robert Stone informed Vanity Project during Sunday's Premium Live Event that Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes would be defending their NXT Tag Team Championship against AAA stars El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno del Mal while Jackson Drake would be taking on Mason Rook. Tonight, both of those matches will be taking place.

Another AAA star will also be competing in a match of their own, as El Hijo del Vikingo puts his AAA Latin American Championship on the line against EK Prosper. This will mark Vikingo's first title defense since he dethroned the aforementioned Wagner Jr. as Latin American Champion at AAA Noche de Los Grandes on May 30.

Karmen Petrovic will be taking part in her first match on "NXT" since taking part in a NXT Women's Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal on the October 14, 2025 episode of "NXT" as she collides with Jaida Parker. As tensions between Parker and Petrovic's newfound ally Nattie have continued to be on the rise over the past several weeks, Nattie emerged victorious against Parker in a singles match on the June 16 episode of "NXT".