Vanity Project Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Titles Against AAA Opponents

The Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes are still NXT Tag Team Champions after defeating AAA's Galeno and Dr. Wagner Jr. on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." The champions had help, of course, from Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood at ringside.

Galeno and Smokes started off the match, with Smokes trying desperately to get the bigger man off his feet, but it wasn't long before both teams tagged in their respective partners. Wagner took out the champions on the outside, flying over the top rope.

Baylor was overpowered by Galeno, who hit him with a big splash after running the ropes, but the champion kicked out. Smokes was able to tag in, but he was quickly taken to the challenger's corner, where Wagner nailed him with a big dropkick.

Drake attempted to distract Wagner, and Smokes almost had him rolled up for the victory. Balor held up Wagner and Smokes hit him with a dropkick before Baylor slammed him to the canvas. The challengers held on, and Wagner went to the top rope, then up to Galeno's shoulders, to hit a splash to Balor.

Smokes tried to interfere and Galeno hit him with a back body drop, accidentally breaking up the pin to Balor. After another distraction from Drake, Vanity Project hit their double stomp-reverse DDT finisher to pin Wagner for the win.