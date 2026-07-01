AEW Dynamite Results 7/1 - AEW World Title On The Line, Survival Of The Fittest Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 1, 2026, coming to you live from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California!

Mark Briscoe finally secured himself a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship when himself, Darby Allin, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, and his Conglomeration stablemates Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong emerged victorious against MJF and The Don Callis Family's Kevin Knight, Kazuchika Okada, Jake Doyle, Kyle Fletcher, and Andrade El Idolo in a Twelve Man Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday thanks to some help from Andrade who betrayed his stablemates. Briscoe will be receiving his title shot tonight when he challenges MJF in the opening contest.

A new TBS Champion will be crowned tonight, as Harley Cameron, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, World Wonder Ring Stardom star Maika, and Queen Aminata collide with one another in a Survival of the Fittest Match. With all six women having won a series of qualifiers over the past several weeks, Willow Nightingale was forced to relinquish the TBS Championship after she had revealed that she sustained a shoulder injury.