WWE's Big E Elaborates On Mental Health Struggle & Decision To Pen Book

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WWE's Big E hasn't stepped back into the ring since 2022, and in a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he emphasized that he doesn't plan on returning to active competition because of the damage he suffered during his injury. However, Big E doesn't plan to just sit back and do nothing, as he detailed during the same interview.

In the past, Big E has been open with his struggles with his mental health, and he'll be even more vulnerable in his new book, "How I Got Over." "For me – never fathomed getting to a place where I was truly at peace," he clarified. "So I just wanted to write a story of hope for other people who are struggling. ... I want to make art, shows, books, or series – whatever it is – I want to make things that are raw, that are open."

He recalled struggling throughout his life, from the time he was a youth, into college (which he stated was the most difficult period) and even through much of his time with WWE. Big E acknowledged the strange dichotomy between playing such a vibrant character on TV while still dealing with thoughts of self-hatred and more, and he doesn't believe his story is uncommon.

"I've shared a locker room with so many people [and] there's so many people who gravitate to pro wrestling because there's this hole inside of them that they're trying to fill," he noted.

One thing wrestlers often deal with is imposter syndrome, and it's something Big E indicated he'll address in his book. "Being able to better understand myself and my own mind was certainly a journey," he expressed. "I'm so grateful for therapy in college, and it was one of those things where I didn't grow up in a household where that was something that was pushed." Big E recalled how he was taught to not show his feelings and keep things bottled up, and that he ultimately had to unlearn many things.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.