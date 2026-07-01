Former WWE Intercontinental Champ Ken Patera Reportedly Suffers Broken Neck In Fall

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera reportedly suffered an injury in a fall, according to those close to him in various accounts on Facebook. According to the account "Professional Wrestling in the 1980's and 1990's," Patera suffered a fall at the gym and suffered a broken C1 vertebrae.

According to the post, Patera had back surgery over two years ago and had been making "great progress on his health," including returning to the gym and losing weight. Steve Stasiak, of "Book Pro Wrestlers" on Facebook, echoed the sentiment, and said that Patera's friends said he had been making "remarkable progress."

"Anyone who has followed Ken Patera's life knows determination has always been one of his defining traits," Stasiak wrote in the post. "It's what made him one of the toughest competitors of his generation, and it's the same strength we hope carries him through this latest challenge."

Patera, 83, is a former Olympic weightlifter, in addition to being a former professional wrestler. He worked in the WWE, back when it was still the WWF, from 1976 to 1981, and made appearances throughout the 1980s. He also wrestled in the American Wrestling Association, as well as All Japan Pro Wrestling and NJPW.

He was a big part of the Heenan Family in both the AWA and WWF in the 1980s. He won the Intercontinental Championship in New York City in 1980 with a victory over Pat Patterson. Patera also held the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship, the NWA American Heavyweight Championship, one-half of the AWA World Tag Team Championships, and many more titles throughout his career.