Former WWE Star Heath Slater Employs Nautical Metaphor For Eventual Retirement

Since he was released from WWE in 2020, Heath Slater has spent the last six years of his career competing on the independent wrestling scene, having performed in companies such as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling. However, Slater has recently come to the realization that the end of his in-ring career is on the horizon, explaining during an appearance on David Otunga's YouTube channel that he still feels capable inside the squared circle today, but understands he'll need to retire soon due to his age.

"After 46, 47, I don't know, man ... once there's a kid out there to where I'm huffing and puffing in the ring, then I might say 'S**t, I don't know if I got it anymore,' you know? But that has not happened yet and I don't feel like it's going to happen for another handful of years because to me, I'm 42. I feel strong. I'm wise. I know what I can and can't do. I love telling stories in the ring," he said. "I have been on my wrestling pirate ship sailing the damn seven seas of wrestling for many years. And I mean, the wind was in my hair. I was enjoying it. Hell yeah. But now at my age, I see the shoreline. I see that horizon coming up ... I used to be in this open sea of, 'Oh, I have all the time in the world.' And you don't, man. You don't."

Slater continued by expressing his interest in returning to WWE before he retires, saying that he'd love to be offered a spot in the Royal Rumble in the near future. However, after hanging up his boots, the former WWE star claimed that he wants to move into a role as a trainer or agent to help develop the next batch of young talent in the wrestling industry.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "David Otunga" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.