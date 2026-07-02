AEW Collision Results - 7/2/2026: Casino Gauntlet Qualifiers, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on July 2, 2026, coming to you from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California! We have a special Thursday edition of "Collision" and the Forbidden Door is still open.

After Thekla retained the Women's World Championship against Starlight Kid, her sights are now set on Redemption. On "Dynamite: Beach Break", there will be a Women's Casino Gauntlet match to determine her next challenger. Tonight, Athena will face STARDOM's Rina to determine who gets the Number One spot in the gauntlet. Maya World came up short against Mercedes Moné and looks to get back on track when she faces Julia Hart to determine the Number Two entrant.

Next week at Beach Break, Konosuke Takeshita will face Kyle Fletcher. Tonight, Fletcher faces off against Takeshita's friend, ELP.

At Forbidden Door, Andrade El Idolo turned on the Don Callis Family, opening the way for Mark Briscoe's team to win. Callis and the Family are irate and will send Brian Cage to deal with Andrade.

After Jay White returned to help Cope + Christian retain the tag titles, STP wants it known that they're the new Collision cowboys and issued a challenge. They'll face ¾ of the Bang Bang Gang with Cope stepping in for Juice Robinson.

On the Buy In, NJPW's Drilla Maloney defeated Daniel Garcia. The Death Riders are not pleased, so PAC and Claudio Castagnoli will face Maloney and his Unbound Co. stablemate, Shingo Takagi to make them pay.

Bandido and Mistico came up short in their respective matches at Forbidden Door. Tonight they'll team up with Speedball Mike Bailey against The Rascalz.

The Demand will be in action tonight in their quest for the Trios titles. Thunder Rosa and Mina Shirakawa will be in tag team action.