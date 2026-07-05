Former WWE Star Simone Johnson: Wrestling Is Drag And Everyone In It Is A Theater Kid

Former "WWE NXT" General Manager and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, rationalized why she sees wrestling as a form of drag and everyone in the sport is a latent theater kid.

Johnson joined the promotion in 2020, becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler to sign with the company. In January she announced her departure from the promotion after almost six years.

She had initially remained quiet on that front, opening up about her departure during "The Downside" with Gianmarco Soresi. But then as they got onto the topic of wrestling, Soresi explained – as a proud theater kid – that he had always felt a kinship with sports entertainment.

"I grew up loving wrestling," he explained, "and the way that it's, not the same group as theater people-"

"But it is," she cut in before he could walk back that comparison. "It is 100%. It is theater, and everyone in it is a theater kid. Like even if they didn't do it, it's in their- like when you would meet a theater kid in middle school and you'd be like [sic]. Same thing."

Soresi continued to describe Undertaker as one of the wrestling acts he had grown up on, "He was wearing purple gloves and cute little fat tie and long hair."

"It's like drag," she replied to agreement. "It literally is drag, and every time I bring it up to people they're like, 'No it's not.' Everyone is in their underwear. It is drag. Everyone in their underwear, like you said they have on all this fun makeup and they're wearing these costumes."

Johnson, named Ava in WWE, wrestled just three matches on broadcast after making her in-ring debut in 2023, instead becoming a constant fixture as the youngest General Manager in WWE history. She served as both "NXT" and the inaugural "WWE Evolve" GM, starting from January 2024.