Ex-WWE Star Simone Johnson Recalls NXT Promo That 'Will Never See The Light Of Day'

Former WWE star Simone Johnson recalled a promo during her time from "WWE NXT" referencing the Iran war that will never see the light of day.

Johnson sat down with Gianmarco Soresi for "The Downside" to talk about her time with the company, including her departure in January. During which, she was asked about her time in the company and if there were any stories that stuck out to her.

"I do have a funny story. It's not about me, but it is a promo class story that I think I should share," she started. She explained that there is an internal portal where-in prospects send in their matches and promos, and one time she had seen such a promo.

"This one girl, she was cutting a promo, and her opponent – the girl has Trump supporting allegations, that's important to remember... and the girl who's cutting the promo on her, she has, I'm not sure what her sport was, but it had something to with running."

"So I guess the girl who's the opponent was like talking s*** to her, being like, 'You're running from me,' blah, blah, blah. And the girl who cuts the promo, she goes, 'Why don't you ask your little friend Trump because the last person who said I ran got bombed.' That promo will never see the light of day."

Johnson said she watched it with her partner and her friend, and after that line they closed the computer and walked away. "Shakespeare himself could not have put that promo together," she said. "And it was literally like three days after the war with Iran started. That's my favorite wrestling promo that will never see the light of day."

Johnson announced her departure on January 30, while the United States and Israel bombed Iran, killing Iranian officials including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to begin the war on February 28.