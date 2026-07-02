TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 7/2 - Knockouts TV Title Tournament Kicks Off & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on July 2, 2026, coming to you from the Broadview Center in Albany, New York!

The TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament is set to kick off tonight, with two first round matches set to take place following the announcement of the new title at TNA Slammiversary this past Sunday. The Elegance Brand's Heather By Elegance will be going head-to-head with one half of the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Allie while Mara Sadè squares off against Tasha Steelz in a pair of first round matches. The winners of both matches will be facing one another in the semifinals of the tournament.

Cedric Alexander of The System retained his X-Division Championship against Fabian Aichner, Amazing Red, Mr. Elegance, Frankie Kazarian, and BDE in an Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary. Tonight, he will be finding out who his next challenger will be as the aforementioned Aichner, Rich Swann, Mr. Elegance, The Hometown Man, Jason Hotch of Order 4, and BDE collide with one another in a Six Man Scramble Number One Contenders Match.

Speaking of Slater, he will be taking part in a match of his own tonight as he goes one-on-one with the aforementioned Alexander's System stablemate Eddie Edwards. With Slater surely looking to redeem himself from his loss at Slammiversary, Eddie was also unsuccessful in scoring a win on Sunday against longtime rival Moose in a No Surrender Match.

Additionally, Nic Nemeth will be making an appearance on tonight's show after dethroning Mike Santana as TNA World Champion at Slammiversary. New TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside also has something on her mind to share after winning the title from Léi Yǐng Lee at Sunday's pay-per-view event, and Ricky Sosa will also be making an appearance of his own following his victory against Eric Young during the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show.