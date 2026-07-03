AEW's Jeff Jarrett Details Friendship With Taylor Swift

This week marked the 20th anniversary of Taylor Swift's first single, "Tim McGraw". She is also rumored to have gotten married to Travis Kelce on Thursday while reports say they're having a celebration at one of the world's most famous venues, Madison Square Garden this holiday weekend. Any time Swift is in the news, the story of her babysitting Jeff Jarrett's kids inevitably comes up.

Jarrett provided more details on how Swift's relationship with his kids on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He recounted that he knew Swift's dad, Scott, after they moved from Pennsylvania to help Swift follow her dreams of becoming a country singer. She went to the same high school as his kids. "Tim McGraw" was just breaking at radio, but Swift wasn't touring. When his first wife, Jill got sick, "a friend of a friend asked her to come play for the girls and my wife. And so that's when the relationship started." The concert ended up being a couple hours long after several people showed up. Between his TNA schedule and his wife being sick, it was a challenging time.

After the concert, Swift and his daughters bonded. "A couple months later, my wife died and Taylor Swift was with them through it all." Swift would call from time to time and ask to come over and bake cookies. "That's the side of Taylor that people don't see. She became a family friend and I can officially say, she's never been on the Jarrett payroll. So, she never did a paying gig or a paid gig as a babysitter. She was very, very good to the girls."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.