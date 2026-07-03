WWE SmackDown Results 7/3 - Sami Zayn Appears, Six Woman Tag Team Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 3, 2026, coming to you from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey!

Sami Zayn put an end to Cody Rhodes' 113 day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion when he emerged victorious against him in a Triple Threat Match that also involved GUNTHER at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday. Following his win, he will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Jade Cargill will be joining forces with Michin and B-Fab to take on Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Charlotte Flair amid the rising tensions between all six women. As Green has been looking to befriend Stratton over the last few weeks, Cargill scored a win against Green during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown" but was unsuccessful in dethroning Stratton as Women's United States Champion at Night of Champions.

Reigning AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be competing in his first ever match on "SmackDown" as he challenges Rey Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. Fenix has made successful defenses of his title against the likes of Axiom and Nathan Frazer on the June 12 episode of "SmackDown" and last Friday's show respectively, and Laredo Kid and Lince Dorado on the June 20 episode of "AAA on Fox".

Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence will be in action as she goes head-to-head with one half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella. Reid and her stablemates Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley have made it clear that they have their eyes on Brie and her tag team partner Paige's Women's Tag Team Championship over the last couple of weeks, with Paige scoring a win against Jayne last Friday despite Reid and Henley looking to get involved.