NJPW Star Tomoaki Honma Announces Retirement

2027 will mark the end of Tomoaki Honma's in-ring career. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion confirmed as such in front of his hometown crowd in Yamagata at the July 4 New Japan Pro-Wrestling live event.

According to Honma, recent neck issues led him to a hospital visit for examinations, which ultimately produced concerning results. Honma also noted that he struggled with the idea of not being able to perform at his best in the ring. For those reasons, Honma has decided to retire, with his final match expected to take place during an event in Yamagata in 2027, the year in which he will mark his 30-year pro wrestling anniversary.

In his current physical condition, Honma admitted that he wasn't able to compete. With a retirement match on his mind, though, he vowed to train hard and improve it in time for a proper sendoff next year.

"I agonized over it. I decided to retire," Honma later said backstage. "I'm happy to have been able to do pro wrestling for 30 years and love it so much, but I agonized over it and made my decision. I am retiring. So, after I retire, I want to return to being a New Japan Pro-Wrestling fan like I used to. As a fan, I want to support you."

In March 2017, Honma suffered a serious spinal injury that left him temporarily paralyzed and out of action for over a year. After a long period of recovery, he eventually retuned to the ring at a June 2018 event, also in his home town. Honma's latest NJPW match took place on May 6 in the form of tag team competition.