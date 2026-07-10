Heath Slater Shares Thoughts On Possible WWE Return

Heath Slater was a successful mid-card act in WWE for years, initially as a member of The Nexus and later 3MB, as well as The Social Outcasts and his pairing with Rhyno. However, Slater was eventually released from the promotion in April 2020. In recent years, some surprising talent have made their way back to WWE, and during an appearance on David Otunga's YouTube channel, Slater weighed in on whether he'd be open to a return after a fan wrote in during the livestream to ask if he'd ever "finish his story" as well.

"That's a good question, and that's another question I get – 100% – and, I'm gonna give you the answer I give to everyone else: they got my damn number, my email. All they have to do is call me and hit my damn music, 'cause I'm ready for it!" he expressed. "I'll go and do it, you know? Why not? I only have a handful of years left, like I said before on this podcast."

Slater further expressed that he's a team player, and would go as far as to hold a title for a weekend after winning it at a premium live event and drop it the next "WWE Raw" if they asked him to. He then added that he's always trying to stay ready and stay in shape, just in case he ever gets "the call" to return to WWE.

"I'm a survivor, and I've been surviving, but it was a lot easier up there!" he jokingly added.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit David Otunga's YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.