WWE Raw Results 7/6 - Three Championships On The Line, Oba Femi & Seth Rollins Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 6, 2026, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

Sami Zayn will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line as he defends against Cody Rhodes. With Zayn having dethroned Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 in a Triple Threat Match that also involved GUNTHER, he secured himself a rematch when he defeated Jey Uso in a Number One Contenders Match during this past Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown".

Sol Ruca will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Lyra Valkyria on the June 8 episode of "Raw" as she defends against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. Not only did Rodriguez emerge victorious against Maxxine Dupri on last Monday's episode of "Raw", but she also helped Women's World Champion Liv Morgan blindside 2026 Queen of the Ring winner IYO SKY with an attack alongside Roxanne Perez and aided JD McDonagh in taking out his WWE Saturday Night's Main Event opponent Danhausen that same night.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. Breakker and Theory have been looking to gain back the World Tag Team Championship since Ford and Dawkins dethroned them as titleholders on the June 22 episode of "Raw" with some help from Joe Hendry and Seth Rollins, with The Vision members confronting The Street Profits last Monday as they joined Hendry for one of his performances.

Additionally, Oba Femi will be making an appearance as he prepares to take on Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell Match at WWE SummerSlam. Seth Rollins also has something on his mind to share in the opening moments of tonight's show before he challenges Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at the August 1 and August 2 Premium Live Event.