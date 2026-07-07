WWE NXT Results 7/7 - NXT Women's Title On The Line, Two Number One Contenders Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 7, 2026, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Kendal Grey will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Lola Vice at "NXT" The Great American Bash on June 28 as she defends against Nattie. The two women encountered one another in a brief verbal confrontation during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" in "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone's office as Nattie's allies Layla Diggs, Karmen Petrovic, and reigning EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons stood by Nattie's side.

Speaking of Diggs, she will be competing in a match of her own as she squares off against Izzi Dame of The Culling, Thea Hail, and Lizzy Rain in a Number One Contenders Match for the Women's North American Championship. The NXT Women's North American Championship is currently held by Zaria, who most recently defended her title against Tatum Paxley at The Great American Bash.

Another Number One Contender's Match is set for tonight, as DarkState's Osiris Griffin and Cutler James, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors of BirthRight, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux, and OTM's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price square off against one another to determine who will be the next challengers for Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the NXT Tag Team Championship. DarkState, BirthRight, OTM, and Legacy made it clear that they wanted a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship last Tuesday in the aforementioned Stone's office, with Van Dux being revealed as Legacy's tag team partner that same night when he explained to Legacy he had somehow gotten lost. While Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar were also present in Stone's office, Stone told Moreno that he had to build up his resume before himself and Dar could get a title shot.

Additionally, Shiloh Hill will be going head-to-head with Niko Vance of The Culling in singles competition.