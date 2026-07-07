Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Set For Motorcycle Stuntman Film From 'Sing Sing' Director

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is moving the action away from the wrestling ring and bringing it to the road.

According to Variety, Johnson is set to star in a new action-drama film titled "Free Byrd." The project, produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, will see Johnson portray a motorcycle stuntman that's willing to take one last jump while battling dementia. The daredevil's diagnosis remains hidden from everyone, including his mechanic brother.

"'Free Byrd' is a gift in many ways," Johnson told the outlet. "Emblematic of life's sacred beauty, as well as life's harsh and callous reality. The subject matter of 'Free Byrd' has become deeply personal to Greg Kwedar and myself as we've started to unpack this fateful journey together. Artists Equity have been incredible filmmaking and artistic partners, who not only share Greg's vision for the film, but who are all connected to our story in their own unique and personal ways. When the mind of a loved one begins to slip away, life sure takes on a whole new meaning."

Greg Kwedar, an Academy Award nominee for "Sing Sing," will serve as the "Free Byrd" director; he's also tasked with rewriting the screenplay and co-producing. Johnson, Gil Netter, Clint Bentley, and Fifth Season will join Kwedar and Artists Equity as the upcoming movie's producers.

The film schedule for "Free Byrd" has yet to be unveiled. Word of the project comes just days before Johnson's latest film, a Disney live-action adaptation of "Moana," hits theaters. In it, the former WWE Champion stars as Maui, a shapeshifting demigod.