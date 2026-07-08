AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster Results 7/8 - Two Titles On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 8, 2026, coming to you live from The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida!

MJF will be putting his AEW World Championship on the line as he defends against AEW EVP Kenny Omega. Moments after MJF retained his AEW World Championship against Mark Briscoe in the opening contest of last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Omega confronted him to challenge him to an AEW World Championship match. MJF agreed on the condition that Omega would never challenge for the title ever again if he lost tonight's match, and Omega accepted MJF's condition in the closing moments of Wednesday's show.

Konosuke Takeshita will be putting the International Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against the aforementioned Ricochet on the June 24 episode of "Dynamite" as he defends against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher. While the two men are former tag team partners, the relationship between them soured a number of weeks ago when Takeshita was kicked out of The Don Callis Family.

Thekla will be finding out who will be challenging her for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Redemption on July 26, as a Women's Casino Gauntlet Match is set to be held tonight. Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena and 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament finalist Maya World will be entering at numbers one and two respectively, having defeated World Wonder Ring Stardom star Rina and Triangle of Madness' Julia Hart during this past Thursday's episode of "AEW Collision" to secure their spots.

Jericho will be competing in his first match on "Dynamite" since emerging victorious against Ricochet on the May 27 episode of the show as he collides with Tommaso Ciampa. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise over the past few weeks , with Jericho forcing Tony Schiavone to admit that he was better than Ciampa on the June 27 episode of "Collision" in order to release the Walls of Jericho he has cinched in on JD Drake and a backstage brawl breaking out between the two men last Wednesday that spilled out into the parking lot of the Viejas Arena.