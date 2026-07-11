WWE's Big E Recalls Attempts To Push Boundaries With The New Day

For years, WWE's New Day faction served as onscreen fixtures, presenting goofy and fun characters who appealed to both younger and older audiences. At the same time, the New Day's members unmistakably snuck some adult humor into their presentation, which Big E recently confirmed during an interview with "Notsam Wrestling."

"Every week, we were excited to [say], 'Okay, what new thing from pop culture can we bring in that will pop people?'" he recalled. "The exciting thing for me is, how can I be a little bit more lewd every week? What else can I hump this week? But that was the test, is: I would come up [with], like, how can I push my toe across the line a little bit more? 'Cause no one was yelling at me."

During the height of their WWE run, New Day were major merch sellers, and one of the biggest items on their line was their Booty-O's cereal. In the same interview, Big E admitted that it was always a sexual innuendo. "It's obvious to all of us, but somehow we were able to get away with it," he expressed, adding that he even tried to make the cereal itself look more explicit instead of like the Lucky Charms-esque design Booty-O's eventually released with.

Big E also revealed that the group once tired to film a "whimsical Saturday morning-style" commercial with their phones backstage, and the attempt featured none other than young Brodie Lee Jr., who received permission from his mom to take part. "It was the three of us dressed up as moms. .... We had applied our lipsticks terribly, we wore long moo-moos. ... It kind of felt – not, I want to say, creepy – but a little off-putting." Ultimately, Big E claims that New Day themselves decided against releasing the skit, admitting that it was too strange even for them

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.