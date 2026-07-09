AEW's Speedball Mike Bailey Reflects On Losing Friends To DCF

Speedball Mike Bailey spent most of 2025 as one half of JetSpeed with Kevin Knight. While they didn't win the tag titles, JetSpeed became Trios champions twice; once with Hangman Adam Page and once with Mistico. Everything seemed to be going well for the duo until Knight won the TNT Championship and then defected to become a member of the ever-growing Don Callis Family. Knight turned on his partner and made that clear during their singles match. Since then, the DCF has been a thorn in Bailey's side, including his Deadlock Pro Wrestling tag team partner, Jake Doyle.

On his vlog, Bailey was speaking with former DPW World Champion, Adam Priest. They said they only know Jake Something, not Doyle. Speedball reveals, "I miss Jake Something dearly. Great affection for Jake Something. I hate the other guy that's in the Don Callis Family. I don't even want to say his name. Doyle. What the f*** is Doyle?" Bailey and Priest agreed that everybody has something, but nobody has a Doyle.

Before Dezmond Xavier's match against Knight, Bailey told Xavier he doesn't hate Knight. "There's a part of me that understands why he's doing what he's doing. I don't agree with it. I don't condone it. I currently don't wish him success." He hoped that Xavier beat his a**. Xavier said Knight was everyone's adversary and not the one everyone looks up to.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Speedball Mike Bailey vlog and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.