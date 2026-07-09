TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 7/9 - Two Championships Up For Grabs & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on July 9, 2026, coming to you from the Broadview Center in Albany, New York!

Xia Brookside will be putting her TNA Knockouts World Championship on the line as she defends against her former friend turned bitter rival Léi Yǐng Lee in a No Disqualification Match in the main event of tonight's show. With Brookside having previously dethroned Lee as Knockouts World Champion at TNA Slammiversary on June 28, the two women found themselves involved in a verbal altercation during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night Impact" that turned physical.

"Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero will be putting their TNA World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against The Great Hands' John Skyler and Jason Hotch. Skyler and Hotch's Order 4 stablemate and reigning TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali secured a title shot for both men backstage during last Thursday's show.

The TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament will be continuing tonight, as Indi Hartwell will be going head-to-head with Vicious Vicki Venuto while Jody Threat collides with Gabby Forza in a pair of first round matches. Mara Sadè and Heather By Elegance both advanced to the semifinals last Thursday, defeating Tasha Steelz and Allie in their respective first found matches.

Leon Slater will be joining forces with Ricky Sosa to take on Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous and The System's Bear Bronson and Brian Myers in a Three-Way Match. The Righteous and The System both looked to recruit Sosa to their ranks last Thursday, but Sosa declined their offers. This led to a brawl breaking out, with Slater ultimately coming to Sosa's aid until The System overpowered the two men.

Additionally, Frankie Kazarian will be bringing back "The King's Speech" when he hosts Moose on his talk show. AJ Francis and Expressions will also be making an appearance on tonight's show after the former came up short against Elijah at Slammiversary, and KC Navarro has something on his mind to share after coming up short to Ryan Nemeth last Thursday and being betrayed by TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth in the moments that followed the match.