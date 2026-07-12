NJPW's Bad Dude Tito Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Although being a professional wrestler can be a dream job for many, performing in front of large audiences on a weekly basis and trying to build yourself as a top star can come with its own set of insecurities, especially for those looking to compete in major promotions. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Bad Dude Tito has been hustling on the independent scene for the past 15 years, and just recently he's been starting to earn opportunities with the likes of AEW and ROH, but during an interview with "Bodyslam.net," he outlined the mental health struggles that comes with pushing for success.

"That's probably something I struggle with the most is mental health, 'cause I'm very hard on myself. In this business, nothing's guaranteed. So, I just wrestled this month for AEW and that was great, but I don't know what's going to happen after that. And that plays a toll on me mentally. Like it's a grind. I'm constantly grinding every day trying to get more bookings, trying to get better bookings. This is all I do for a living. I wrestle. So, I don't have any major sponsors. I don't have any major company backing me. It's just me. So that is probably the hardest part. And also wondering like, oh, am I ever going to make it? ... So that's probably the hardest part mentally is just wondering when's the next booking coming."

Tito continued to explain that he has friends in the wrestling industry who are supportive of his journey, but until he "makes it" in the business, he feels like he's always trying to keep up and stay at a high level. Additionally, he opened up about his struggles with not thinking he's good enough to wrestle, sharing that he often doubts himself as a performer.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Bodyslam.net" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.